Sue Bird Reaches No. 6 on WNBA Career Scoring List

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and Sue Bird moved into sixth place on the WNBA career scoring list in the Seattle Storm’s 84-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.

Bird passed Katie Smith (6,452) with the first points of the game, a 3-pointer, and finished with 13 for the game and 6,464 overall.

Ezi Magbegor added 20 points and Epiphanny Prince had 18 to help the Storm (14-4) keep pace with the Las Vegas Aces for the top spot in the WNBA standings.

Brittney Sykes and Erica Wheeler had 19 points each for the Sparks (6-11), and Nia Coffey added 11.

The Samuelson sisters—Karlie of the Sparks and Katie Lou of the Storm—played against each other for the first time. Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike were the first sisters to face up in a WNBA game.

Seattle played without All-Star Jewell Loyd who suffered a left ankle injury Friday night against Atlanta. Loyd is Seattle’s second-leading scorer, averaging 18.1 points and 4.4 assists, and was playing more than 31 minutes a game.

More WNBA Coverage: