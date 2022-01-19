Report: Sylvia Fowles to Return For Another WNBA Season

Veteran center Sylvia Fowles is reportedly returning to the WNBA for her 15th season, according to the Star Tribune.

It is presumed that she will return to the Lynx, for whom she has played over the last seven seasons. However, as an unrestricted free agent, Fowles could land elsewhere if she decides to sign a contract with a different team.

Teams cannot announce signings until Feb. 1. It’s reported that Fowles and Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve are scheduled to meet sometime this week during the negotiation period.

The center sat out half of the 2015 season in order to force a trade from Chicago to Minnesota. In the 2021 campaign, Fowles averaged 10 points, 10.1 rebounds, a career-high 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, capping the season off by winning the league’s defensive player of the year award for the fourth time in her career.

More WNBA Coverage: