Two-time WNBA Finals MVP and former No. 1 overall Breanna Stewart has reportedly agreed to re-sign with the Storm on a one-year, supermax deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Stewart, who was the league’s regular season MVP in 2018, will remain in Seattle for her sixth season in the league.

News of the deal comes less than two weeks after Stewart, 27, reportedly met with the Liberty to discuss a potential pairing with team owners Joe and Clara Tsai, the full front office staff, business leads and head coach Sandy Brondello.

The veteran forward, who was among the biggest names in this offseason’s free agency class, has spent her entire WNBA career with the Storm, winning two league titles and being selected as an All-Star three times during her tenure. Stewart averaged 20.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season, shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Storm went 21–11 last season and finished as the No. 4 seed before losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Mercury.

More WNBA Coverage: