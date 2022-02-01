Skip to main content
WNBA
Jewell Loyd's Long, Strange Year Culminates in a Championship

Report: Jewell Loyd Returning to Storm on a Two-Year Deal

Three-time All-Star and recent U.S. Olympian Jewell Loyd is returning to the Storm after signing a two-year deal with the franchise, according to Winsidr's Rachel Galligan. 

News of Loyd's return comes as Yahoo Sports first reported that 2018 league MVP Breanna Stewart is returning to Seattle on a one-year deal and after four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird announced her decision to return for one final season.

Loyd averaged 17.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game—all career highs—for Seattle last season, and was named to the All-WNBA first team. Her teammates have also recognized her as being more consistent and emerging as a leader within the organization. 

“She’s just leading the only way Jewell Loyd can,” Bird told Sports Illustrated in the fall of 2020. “Just the way she should be.”

Loyd's return also helps to solidify a Seattle core which is looking for its third title in five seasons. 

Last year, the Storm jumped out to an 11–2 start, but faltered, in part because of injury, in the second half of the season and finished 21–11. Seattle lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Mercury, who would go on to make the WNBA Finals. 

