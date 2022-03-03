Sky guards Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley are returning to the U.S. Thursday from Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to The Next Hoops’s James Kay. It’s unclear whether or not Sky forward Emma Meesseman is still in the country.

The trio of Sky players weren’t the only WNBA players playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg. On Sunday, ESPN reported that several WNBA players were planning on leaving the country to return to the U.S., per their agents. The players were not specifically named for safety reasons.

A WNBA spokesperson previously told Sports Illustrated via a statement that the few players who were competing in Ukraine this offseason were also no longer in the country. WNBA players often play overseas during the offseason, and the WNBA regular season doesn't start until May 6.

“The league has also been in contact with WNBA players who are in Russia, either directly or through their agents,” the WNBA’s statement from last week read. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

