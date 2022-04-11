Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
WNBA

2022 WNBA Draft Live Tracker: Dream Select Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard No. 1 Overall

The 2022 WNBA Draft has finally arrived!

Lifelong dreams will be fulfilled as this year’s talented pool of prospects finally hear their names called and find out where they will continue their careers. Twelve of college basketball’s best received invitations to attend the festivities, which will be held in-person in New York City for the first time since 2019. 

After acquiring the first overall pick in a blockbuster trade with the Mystics, the Dream selected Kentucky star guard Rhyne Howard to kick off the night. The Fever selected Baylor forward and 2019 NCAA champion NaLyssa Smith at No. 2 overall, while the Mystics drafted Ole Miss standout Shakira Austin third overall.  

Check out every team’s pick during the 2022 WNBA draft.

First Round:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

1. Atlanta Dream (from Washington) — Rhyne Howard, G  Kentucky
2. Indiana Fever — NaLyssa Smith, F — Baylor
3. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta) — Shakira Austin, C — Ole Miss
4. Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas) — Emily Engstler, F — Louisville
5. New York Liberty— Nyara Sabally, F — Oregon
6. Indiana Fever (from Dallas) — Lexie Hull, G — Stanford
7. Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas, Indiana) — Veronica Burton, G — Northwestern
8. Las Vegas Aces (from Minnesota via Phoenix, New York, Seattle) — Mya Hollingshed, F — Colorado
9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) — Rae Burrell, G — Tennessee
10. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)— Queen Egbo, C — Baylor
11. Las Vegas Aces — Kierstan Bell, G — Florida Gulf Coast
12. Connecticut Sun — Nia Clouden, G — Michigan State

Second Round:

13. Minnesota Lynx (from Indiana) — Khayla Pointer, G — LSU
14. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta) — Christyn Williams, G — UConn
15. Atlanta Dream (from Los Angeles) — Naz Hillmon, F — Michigan
16. Los Angeles Sparks (from Washington) — Kianna Smith, G — Louisville
17. Seattle Storm (from New York) — Elissa Cunane, C — NC State
18. Seattle Storm (from Dallas) — 
19. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago via Dallas — 
20. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix) — 
21. Seattle Storm —
22. Minnesota Lynx —
23. Las Vegas Aces —
24. Connecticut Sun —

Third Round:

25. Indiana Fever — 
26. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta) — 
27. Los Angeles Sparks — 
28. Minnesota Lynx (from Washington) — 
29. New York Liberty — 
30. Dallas Wings — 
31. Dallas Wings (from Chicago) —
32. Phoenix Mercury — 
33. Seattle Storm —
34. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota) — 
35. Las Vegas Aces — 
36. Connecticut Sun – 

More WNBA Coverage:

Shakira Austin Bet on Herself. And Now It’s Paying Off.
Team Needs, Prospect Fits Ahead of 2022 WNBA Draft
Five Things to Know About the 2022 WNBA Draft

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Ole Miss Rebels forward Shakira Austin (0) defends Florida Gators guard Nina Rickards (15) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena.
WNBA

Mystics Select Shakira Austin With No. 3 Pick in WNBA Draft

The Ole Miss star is headed back closer to home to play in the nation’s capital.

By Zach Koons
Steven Kwan at bat for the Guardians.
Play
MLB

Guardians Rookie Sets Historic Mark in First Four Games

Not a bad first series for 24-year-old Steven Kwan.

By Joseph Salvador
brittney griner (1)
WNBA

WNBA Commissioner Says League Is Working to Bring Brittney Griner Home

She has been detained in Russia since February.

By Nick Selbe
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) prepares for their game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.
Play
NBA

Westbrook Says He ’Never Was Given a Fair Chance’ With Lakers

The former All-Star discussed his play and L.A.’s tumultuous season during his exit interview on Monday.

By Jelani Scott
Rhyne Howard before attempting a shot with Kentucky.
Play
WNBA

Rhyne Howard Selected With the No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft

She led the SEC in scoring this past season and now she’s on her way to Atlanta.

By Joseph Salvador
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) signals for the team to go for a two point conversion against the Tennessee Titans.  Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (DL48) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Play
NFL

How 2022 NFL Draft Class Is Helping Incumbent QBs

The mark for acceptable quarterback play has risen in recent years, and that hurts this year’s draft class. It can help incumbents like Houston’s Davis Mills, though. Plus, the Georgia defender who’s dividing scouts, a possible next move in the Baker Mayfield saga and more.

By Albert Breer
Seimone Augustus dribbes the ball.
College Basketball

Seimone Augustus to be First Female Athlete With Statue at LSU

The most-decorated women’s basketball player in school history will be enshrined forever outside of the Maravich Assembly Center.

By Zach Koons
Adam Schefter at the 2022 Pro Bowl for ESPN.
Play
NFL

Adam Schefter Apologizes for Tweet on Dwayne Haskins’s Death

The ESPN insider deleted the original tweet that was heavily criticized.

By Joseph Salvador