The 2022 WNBA Draft has finally arrived!

Lifelong dreams will be fulfilled as this year’s talented pool of prospects finally hear their names called and find out where they will continue their careers. Twelve of college basketball’s best received invitations to attend the festivities, which will be held in-person in New York City for the first time since 2019.

After acquiring the first overall pick in a blockbuster trade with the Mystics, the Dream selected Kentucky star guard Rhyne Howard to kick off the night. The Fever selected Baylor forward and 2019 NCAA champion NaLyssa Smith at No. 2 overall, while the Mystics drafted Ole Miss standout Shakira Austin third overall.

Check out every team’s pick during the 2022 WNBA draft.

First Round:

1. Atlanta Dream (from Washington) — Rhyne Howard, G — Kentucky

2. Indiana Fever — NaLyssa Smith, F — Baylor

3. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta) — Shakira Austin, C — Ole Miss

4. Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas) — Emily Engstler, F — Louisville

5. New York Liberty— Nyara Sabally, F — Oregon

6. Indiana Fever (from Dallas) — Lexie Hull, G — Stanford

7. Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas, Indiana) — Veronica Burton, G — Northwestern

8. Las Vegas Aces (from Minnesota via Phoenix, New York, Seattle) — Mya Hollingshed, F — Colorado

9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) — Rae Burrell, G — Tennessee

10. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)— Queen Egbo, C — Baylor

11. Las Vegas Aces — Kierstan Bell, G — Florida Gulf Coast

12. Connecticut Sun — Nia Clouden, G — Michigan State

Second Round:

13. Minnesota Lynx (from Indiana) — Khayla Pointer, G — LSU

14. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta) — Christyn Williams, G — UConn

15. Atlanta Dream (from Los Angeles) — Naz Hillmon, F — Michigan

16. Los Angeles Sparks (from Washington) — Kianna Smith, G — Louisville

17. Seattle Storm (from New York) — Elissa Cunane, C — NC State

18. Seattle Storm (from Dallas) —

19. Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago via Dallas —

20. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix) —

21. Seattle Storm —

22. Minnesota Lynx —

23. Las Vegas Aces —

24. Connecticut Sun —

Third Round:

25. Indiana Fever —

26. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta) —

27. Los Angeles Sparks —

28. Minnesota Lynx (from Washington) —

29. New York Liberty —

30. Dallas Wings —

31. Dallas Wings (from Chicago) —

32. Phoenix Mercury —

33. Seattle Storm —

34. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota) —

35. Las Vegas Aces —

36. Connecticut Sun –

