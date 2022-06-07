Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA
Odell Beckham Jr., Rasheed Wallace and the Houston Astros on Today's SI Feed
Odell Beckham Jr., Rasheed Wallace and the Houston Astros on Today's SI Feed

Steph Curry Speaks Out on Brittney Griner, Russia Situation

While Steph Curry is in pursuit of his fourth NBA title with the Warriors, the two-time MVP is very much aware of the situation that Brittney Griner is facing in Russia.

Tuesday marked 110 days since the Mercury star was arrested in Russia after customs agents claim they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow. In an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on NBA Today, Curry referred to Griner’s situation as a “tragedy” and an “unfortunate” situation that needs to be changed.

“She needs to be home, she needs to be safe, she needs to be with her family,” Curry told Andrews. “Right now it’s just about getting her home and everybody… joining that front to make sure she is talked about and all hands are on deck and all resources are thrown at getting her home as soon as possible.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trevor Reed, a United States Marine Corps veteran who was wrongfully detained in Russia, pressed the government to bring the seven-time All-Star home during a rally in Houston on Monday. Reed was released in an April prisoner swap after being under Russian authority for three years.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Write them, call them, annoy them, don’t leave them alone,” Reed said. “Tell them you want Brittney [Griner] home and you want the rest of the Americans who are being wrongfully detained home, and you want it done now.”

Like Curry and Reed, others including LeBron James, Dawn Staley, Breanna Stewart and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association are among those who have advocated for Griner’s return to the United States. During practice on Saturday ahead of Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics wore black and orange “We Are BG” shirts that included the QR code to the Change.org petition to “Secure Griner’s Swift and Safe Return to the U.S.”

On Saturday evening, more than 244,000 people had signed the petition. As of May 3, the U.S government has classified Griner’s arrest as a “wrongful detainment.” The U.S State Department has also called getting Griner back on U.S. soil a “top priority,” though Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, is hoping to see additional measures taken to bring her home.

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon walks to the dugout after making a pitching change during the seventh inning of his team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Play
MLB

Betting/Fantasy Impact: Angels Fire Joe Maddon

Analyzing the betting and fantasy impacts of the Angels firing manager Joe Maddon.

By Jennifer Piacenti
A Houston Astros World Series banner is displayed at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Report: Astros’ 2017 World Series Banner Has ‘Disappeared’

The team said Monday that it is likely due to weather conditions.

By Madison Williams
Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer
Golf

Former White House Official Part of LIV Golf Press Conference

Ari Fleischer also works as the media consultant for the College Football Playoff.

By Madison Williams
aaron-rodgers-davante-adams
Play
NFL

Rodgers Says He Didn’t ‘Recruit’ Adams to Stay With Packers

The Green Bay quarterback told reporters “I feel like I've got to recruit a guy like that back to the Packers, I've already lost.”

By Wilton Jackson
49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) and offensive guard Daniel Brunskill (60) defend against Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and linebacker Justin Hollins (58).
Extra Mustard

Trent Williams Wishes Aaron Donald Would Have Retired

The 49ers offensive tackle joked that he hoped he didn’t have to face the Rams star anymore.

By Joseph Salvador
joe maddon
Play
MLB

Angels Fire Manager Joe Maddon Amid Lengthy Losing Streak

It comes as the team is in the midst of a franchise-record 12-game losing streak.

By Nick Selbe
derek-fisher-new-york-knicks.jpg
WNBA

Derek Fisher Out As Coach of WNBA’s Sparks, per Report

Los Angeles started the season 5–7, sitting at eighth in the league standings.

By Wilton Jackson
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) in 2014.
Play
NFL

Derek Carr Was Asked If He’d Welcome Kaepernick on Raiders

The quarterback, who’s entering his ninth season with the team, is open to bringing the former 49ers quarterback to the them.

By Madison Williams