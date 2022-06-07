Steph Curry Speaks Out on Brittney Griner, Russia Situation

While Steph Curry is in pursuit of his fourth NBA title with the Warriors, the two-time MVP is very much aware of the situation that Brittney Griner is facing in Russia.

Tuesday marked 110 days since the Mercury star was arrested in Russia after customs agents claim they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow. In an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on NBA Today, Curry referred to Griner’s situation as a “tragedy” and an “unfortunate” situation that needs to be changed.

“She needs to be home, she needs to be safe, she needs to be with her family,” Curry told Andrews. “Right now it’s just about getting her home and everybody… joining that front to make sure she is talked about and all hands are on deck and all resources are thrown at getting her home as soon as possible.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trevor Reed, a United States Marine Corps veteran who was wrongfully detained in Russia, pressed the government to bring the seven-time All-Star home during a rally in Houston on Monday. Reed was released in an April prisoner swap after being under Russian authority for three years.

“Write them, call them, annoy them, don’t leave them alone,” Reed said. “Tell them you want Brittney [Griner] home and you want the rest of the Americans who are being wrongfully detained home, and you want it done now.”

Like Curry and Reed, others including LeBron James, Dawn Staley, Breanna Stewart and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association are among those who have advocated for Griner’s return to the United States. During practice on Saturday ahead of Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics wore black and orange “We Are BG” shirts that included the QR code to the Change.org petition to “Secure Griner’s Swift and Safe Return to the U.S.”

On Saturday evening, more than 244,000 people had signed the petition. As of May 3, the U.S government has classified Griner’s arrest as a “wrongful detainment.” The U.S State Department has also called getting Griner back on U.S. soil a “top priority,” though Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, is hoping to see additional measures taken to bring her home.

