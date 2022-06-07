Trevor Reed, a United States Marine Corps veteran who was wrongfully detained in Russia for three years before being released in an April prisoner swap, pressed the government to bring Brittney Griner home at a rally in Houston on Monday.

Griner, a seven-time All-Star with the Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, was arrested Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport, where Russian officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. According to the customs service statement, a criminal case involving Griner “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

Speaking at a rally organized by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in Griner’s hometown of Houston, Reed detailed the inhospitable conditions of the Russian prison in which he was detained for 985 days. He described being given rotten food and receiving a lack of medical care during his time in prison.

“Every day that you’re in prison there, it’s like you’re waking up to a nightmare,” Reed said to a crowd at the rally.

Reed also spoke out on behalf of Paul Whelan, another American detained in Russia, but said the challenges that Griner faces are greater due to her race and sexual orientation as the country “systematically discriminates” against people who are Black or LGBTQ.

“There is no justice in Russia,” he said, per CNN. “Brittney and Paul will not receive justice in Russia. They’re not going to receive a fair trial; they will not receive a fair investigation. They will be there as hostages until the United States gets them out.”

As of May 3, the U.S government has classified Griner’s arrest as a “wrongful detainment.” The U.S State Department has also called getting Griner back on U.S. soil a “top priority,” though Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, is hoping to see additional action taken to get her home.

Reed called for advocates of Griner, Whelan and other detained North Americans around the world to work together and on one another’s behalf “because every single one of us is an American.” He urged people listening to contact their federal representatives and senators, demanding further action be taken to secure Griner’s release.

“Write them, call them, annoy them, don’t leave them alone,” he said. “Tell them you want Brittney home and you want the rest of the Americans who are being wrongfully detained home, and you want it done now.”

Reed joins a number of individuals who have spoken out on Griner’s behalf in recent days. NBA star LeBron James posted a statement from his company, Uninterrupted, on Sunday night and members of the Celtics wore “We Are BG” shirts with a link to a Change.org petition ahead of Saturday’s practice, a day before Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Players from around the WNBA have been outspoken throughout recent weeks, which included a coordinated social media push to shed a spotlight on Griner’s situation on May 28, the 100th day of her detention in Russia.