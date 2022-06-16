Skip to main content
WNBA World Reacts to Sue Bird’s Retirement Announcement

Sue Bird officially announced on Thursday that this season will be her final season in the WNBA, marking the end of a legendary career.

While she still has games to play, the Storm and their fans are already lamenting about not seeing Bird play anymore. Bird spent her entire 21-year career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall out of UConn.

Bird helped bring four championships to Seattle, including two since 2018. She also won two NCAA championships while playing at UConn and five gold medals with the women’s national basketball team.

Additionally, general WNBA fans also publicized their appreciation for Bird, a future Hall of Famer who has averaged 11.9 points and 5.6 assists in her career and made 12 All-Star games.

Bird’s storied career has her near or at the top of many leaderboards. She’s currently the all-time leader in assists, minutes and games played, No. 2 in three-pointers, while also sitting at No. 4 in steals and No.7 in points.

