The U.S. Government Now Considers Brittney Griner "Wrongfully Detained" By The Russian Government
The U.S. Government Now Considers Brittney Griner "Wrongfully Detained" By The Russian Government

Brittney Griner’s Detention Extended in Russia, per Report

A Russian court ruled to extend the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner once again.

Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February, will remain in custody until at least July 2, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

Griner, a seven-time All-Star with the Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, was arrested Feb. 17 at Sheremetyevo International Airport, where Russian officials said they discovered vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. According to the customs service statement, a criminal case involving Griner “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia.

As of May 3, the U.S government has classified Griner’s arrest as a “wrongful detainment,” allowing the U.S. State Department to transfer oversight of her case to the State Department’s Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA. The State Department has also called getting Griner back on U.S. soil a “top priority,” though Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, and others from around the WNBA are hoping to see additional action taken to get her home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

