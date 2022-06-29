Skip to main content
Mystics’ Natasha Cloud Sounds Off After Not Being Selected to All-Star Game

Mystics guard Natasha Cloud made it clear after the team’s 92–74 win over the Dream on Tuesday night that she believes she deserved to be named an All-Star this season.

The All-Star selections were announced on Tuesday afternoon, and Cloud’s name was off the list. She has yet to be named an All-Star in her seven-year career.

But, Cloud put on a show on Tuesday night, scoring 18 points (four three-pointers), and finishing with two rebounds and three assists.

“I think my emphasis was I was a little bit pissed off today,” Cloud said after the game. “I’m an All-Star.”

When asked why she thinks she deserves to be named an All-Star this season, Cloud listed multiple reasons.

“I play both ends of the floor,” Cloud said. “Teams have to prepare for me every single night. I lead this league in assists. So, if y’all needed to see that I can score, I can score, too. I’m the floor general, though.”

The guard does lead the league with assists (143) and assists per game (7.5). The Mystics currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 13–9 record.

Cloud previously mentioned this season that she plans to go into politics once her WNBA career is over. The 30-year-old was outraged by the various mass shootings that have taken place in the country this year, which led her to decide on her future career. She hasn’t hinted at when she expects to retire, though.

The 2022 WNBA All-Star game takes place on Sunday, July 10 in Chicago, Ill.

