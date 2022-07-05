Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA
How Russia Pushed the WNBA to a Crossroads
How Russia Pushed the WNBA to a Crossroads

Brittney Griner’s WNBA Coach: ‘If It Was LeBron, He’d Be Home, Right?’

As Mercury center Brittney Griner’s trial in Russia is now underway, many in the U.S. have grown frustrated that the star player’s detainment has continued for so long. On Tuesday, Phoenix coach Vanessa Nygaard posited the question: What if someone like LeBron James was in Griner’s place?

"If it was LeBron, he'd be home, right?" Nygaard said, according to Casey L. Moor of USA TODAY. “It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that’s what hurts a little more.”

Griner has been held in Russian custody for over four months after customs officials claim to have found hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow.

On Monday, parts of a letter Griner sent to president Joe Biden were shared by ESPN’s T.J. Quinn, in which Griner appealed to Biden for his assistance in securing her release.

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Nygaard has spoken out about the handling of Griner’s case before. She previously compared the attention surrounding Griner’s case with that of the disappearance and killing of Gabby Petito, who went missing while hiking in Wyoming and was later found to have been killed by her boyfriend.

“That white woman that was hiking, and we did everything to find her,” Nygaard said, per Sameer Malla of Cronkite News. “She was from Florida, and she went on a hike and her boyfriend killed her. How much attention went to that? BG hasn’t got half that attention. And that’s a crime. And that’s a statement about our society and who we value and we need to change that.”

A Russian court ordered Griner to remain in custody for the duration of her trial, and her detention was extended to Dec. 20, the Associated Press reported. Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas of Wasserman, tweeted after the extension, “The fact remains that the U.S. Government has determined that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained and being used as a political pawn.”

More WNBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Sierra Canyon junior Bronny James shoots a free throw.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Viral Bronny James Dunk Highlight

The four-time NBA champion is seen standing and clapping for his son in the clip, too.

By Madison Williams
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant brings the ball up against the Warriors during the second half of Game 3.
Play
Extra Mustard

Video of Grizzlies Star Morant Tipping His Waitress Goes Viral

The Memphis star brought a huge smile to one woman's face at a restaurant.

By Wilton Jackson
Jun 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) walks to his car during qualifying for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Play
Extra Mustard

Denny Hamlin Debuts New Paint Scheme for Atlanta Race

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing will not zip around Atlanta Motor Speedway in his typical FedEx orange and purple this weekend.

By Madeline Coleman
JANUARY 16: A detail view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet is seen during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
NFL

Cowboys Criticized Over Deal With Gun-Themed Coffee Company

Dallas announced a partnership with Black Rifle Coffee one day after a deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill.

By Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper (3) walks off the field after striking out.
MLB

Bryce Harper Addresses Timetable for Return From Broken Thumb

The Phillies star said he “will be back at some point” this season, but isn’t sure when yet.

By Associated Press
Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson on the field prior to kick-off of Super Bowl LVI.
Extra Mustard

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reacts to Miami’s Five-Star Commitment

The 50-year-old actor played for the same college football program.

By Madison Williams
Jul 3, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs to first base on a dropped third strike and throwing error in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field.
Play
MLB

Alonso Challenges Fans Over Home Run Derby Participation

The Mets first baseman did not shy away from asking fans for their support to ensure his participation in the Derby.

By Wilton Jackson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field.
NFL

Report: Mayfield Trade Suitor ’Never Really That Interested’

To the dismay of some, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport does not believe the quarterback will end up on this roster.

By Daniela Perez