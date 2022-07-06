Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA
Brittney Griner’s Detention Extended in Russia
Brittney Griner’s Detention Extended in Russia

Brittney Griner’s Wife Releases Statement After Call With Biden, Harris

Following her call with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, released a statement to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn.

“I am grateful to the both of them for the time they spent with me and for the commitment they expressed to getting BG home,” Cherelle said. “While I will remain concerned and outspoken until she is back home, I am hopeful in knowing that the President read my wife’s letter and took the time to respond. I know BG will be able to find comfort in knowing she has not been forgotten.”

The Wednesday call comes two days after the Mercury star wrote a letter to Biden seeking his assistance in her release as she remains in Russia since her arrest on Feb. 17. The White House previously deemed her “wrongfully detained” in Russia after customs claimed to have found hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow. Brittney’s trial is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Ahead of the phone call, Cherelle spoke on CBS Mornings on Tuesday saying that she had yet to hear from Biden, calling it a “very disheartening” situation. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Cherelle and others around the country continue to fight for Brittney’s return. According to the Associated Press, Griner’s detention was extended to Dec. 20.

“I want to thank everyone who has fought so hard for BG,” Cherelle said. “It means the world to my entire family as well as my wife. Please continue to pray for my family and all the other families of the wrongfully detained, as our pain remains active until our loved ones are brought home. Let’s continue to use our voices to speak the names of all the wrongfully detained Americans and support the Administration as they do what it takes to bring them home today.”

Additionally, the NBA and WNBA are working with the United States government to try to expedite Brittney’s case to bring her home.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

team usa logo
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Announces Steps Against Coach Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Brad Evans, who spent 13 years as Toledo’s head coach, also worked in the Olympic Development Program and was a U.S. Soccer instructor.

By Nick Selbe
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold attempts a pass during a game against the Buccaneers.
Play
NFL

Panthers Don't Plan to Trade Darnold After Mayfield Acquisition, per Report

Carolina reportedly envisions a quarterback competition between Darnold and Mayfield.

By Wilton Jackson
Mary-Sophie Harvey of Canada competes in the semifinal of women™s 200 meter individual medley swimming during Day 2 of the 2022 FINA World Championships on June 18, 2022 in Budapest.
Olympics

Canadian Olympic Swimmer Says She Was Drugged at World Championships

Mary-Sophie Harvey shared on Instagram there is a “four-to-six-hour window where I can’t recall a single thing.”

By Madeline Coleman
Wizards guard Bradley Beal raises his hands in a game.
NBA

Report: Wizards Giving Beal Full No-Trade Clause in Contract

The longtime Washington guard will become the only player to have a full no-trade clause in their current contract.

By Daniel Chavkin
England-Austria-Womens-Euros
Soccer

England Wins Women’s Euros Opener in Front of Record Crowd

Nearly 69,000 witnessed the Lionesses’ 1–0 win over Austria to begin the competition.

By Associated Press
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the Houston Astros.
MLB

Tigers GM: Eduardo Rodriguez Not Communicating With Team

The starting pitcher has been on the restricted list since June 13 when he left the team for a personal matter.

By Madison Williams
Bryan Marchment, Darren McCarty
NHL

Sharks Scout, Longtime NHL Player Bryan Marchment Dies at 53

Defenseman played in NHL for 17 seasons and served as a scout for 15 years.

By Thomas Neumann
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders walks up and down the sideline during the Southern Heritage Classic.
College Football

Former Georgia Assistant to Join Deion Sanders’s Jackson State Staff

The Tigers continue to bolster their coaching staff.

By Daniel Chavkin