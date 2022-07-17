Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum has reportedly agreed to a two-year extension to remain with the team, Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports reported Sunday.

The news was announced just before the Western Conference-leading Aces (17–7) took the floor against the Connecticut Sun (16–8) in a primetime matchup on ABC. Plum, the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, entered the contest looking to build on what has been a breakout campaign for the reigning Sixth Woman of the Year.

In 25 starts this season, Plum has effectively and efficiently guided the Aces, posting a career-high 19.6 points and 5.4 assists on 44.2/41.7/82.5 splits. She is currently tied with Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith as the league’s second-leading scorer, and tied for seventh with Suns star Alyssa Thomas in assists.

The 5-foot-8 guard recently showed off her elite scoring prowess in her first WNBA All-Star game appearance on July 10, taking home MVP honors in a record-tying 30-point effort in Team Wilson’s 134–112 win over Team Stewart. Plum also set an ASG record with 12 made field goals.

Playing alongside star forward and 2020 MVP A’ja Wilson and fellow first-time All-Star Jackie Young, Plum helped Las Vegas clinch a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final last month after going 8–0 in cup play. The Aces will play Candace Parker and the WNBA-best Chicago Sky (19–6) on July 26.

