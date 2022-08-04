Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Brittney Griner: President Joe Biden Releases Statement Following Sentencing

Brittney Griner: President Joe Biden Releases Statement Following Sentencing

After Brittney Griner received a nine-year sentence in Russian court Thursday, President Joe Biden reiterated the stance the U.S. government has taken in recent months.

It’s “one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” Biden said in a statement.  

“It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.”

The WNBA star was convicted of drug smuggling, according to CNN, and the judge reportedly said “the court took into account Griner’s partial admission of guilt, remorse for the deed, state of health and charitable activities.” In addition to the prison sentence, she was fined 1 million rubles (approximately $16,500).

Griner has been detained for more than 100 days in Russia for reportedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage while at an airport near Moscow. She pleaded guilty to the charges in July. Her defense attorneys argued that she used cannabis for medicinal purposes and that she had no intention of breaking the law when she arrived at the airport.

The Mercury star noted this in an emotional plea Thursday. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I never meant to hurt anybody. I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population. I never meant to break any laws here,” Griner said, per CNN. “I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn’t end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.

“I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime.”

The United States has been trying to negotiate a prisoner swap, which included convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and Whelan, who is also being held in Russia. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently spoke with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. He referred to their conversation as “frank and direct” and one in which he “pressed the Kremlin to accept the proposal” to release the WNBA star and Whelan, per CNN.

More Brittney Griner Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The Arizona diamondbacks logo on a field outside the team's spring training baseball stadium.
MLB

Nicole Hazen, Wife of Diamondbacks GM, Dies at 45

She was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in 2020.

By Daniel Chavkin10 minutes ago
aaron-rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers’s Psychedelic Drug Admission Will Put NFL Broadcasters in Tough Spot

The quarterback cites ayahuasca as helping him on the field. Will NFL telecasts acknowledge that?

By Jimmy Traina23 minutes ago
Rakease Passmore
Play
College Basketball

After Trading Cleats for Sneaks, Passmore’s Stock Is on the Rise

The former QB dominated the Adidas 3SSB circuit, and Power 5 schools across the country are paying attention to the 2024 guard.

By Jason Jordan26 minutes ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Appeal Is a Second Chance to Get Case Right

For Roger Goodell and the Browns, this is what needed to happen, and now it’s an opportunity for everyone to realize there is no justice in this case without true corrections.

By Conor Orr32 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (left) throws with Jacoby Brissett during training camp.
Play
NFL

How Watson’s Suspension Appeal Could Affect the Browns’ QB Room

Jacoby Brissett is set to take over for Watson while he’s suspended for six games. But Jimmy Garoppolo could make sense for a full season.

By Albert Breer34 minutes ago
Roger Goodell speaks in front of a microphone during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Goodell Won’t Handle Watson Appeal Process

The Browns’ quarterback was suspended Monday for the first six games of the 2022 season.

By Michael Shapiro40 minutes ago
bill belichick
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Belichick: ‘Fantasy Football Doesn’t Mean Anything to Me’

The Patriots coach unsurprisingly is narrowly focused on his own real-life football team.

By Thomas Neumann48 minutes ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during a game against the Liberty.
Play
WNBA

Report: Brittney Griner Sentenced to Nine Years in Russian Prison

The WNBA star was first detained in February at a Moscow airport.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago