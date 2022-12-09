Charles Barkley Offers His Thoughts on Brittney Griner’s Release

Tons of tweets and posts surfaced on social media from the moment WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison Thursday.

The U.S. reached a prisoner swap deal for Griner‘s return that sent international arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia. Several athletes and former players commented on Griner’s release to return to American soil. Among those were Charles Barkley, who shared that it was an outstanding moment for both the NBA and WNBA family. However, the NBA analyst and Hall of Famer remained concerned about the process of getting her home and about the 52-year-old former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains in Russian custody.

“It is just a great day for the NBA and a great day for the WNBA, Brittney and also her family,” Barkley told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “It is still a bittersweet day because Mr. Whelan is over there. And, also, we let a scumbag arms dealer who might go out and kill other people. … You have to feel for Mr. Whelan. He’s been there four years, Wolf, but we let a scumbag back out on the street.”

The U.S. reportedly discussed bringing both Griner and Whelan home in exchange for Bout. However, Russia was unwilling to agree to the deal. While Whelan remains in Russia, and it is considered a “catastrophe” for him, the family released a statement saying that they were not upset about Biden’s decision.

“I am so glad that Brittney Griner is on her way home,” David Whelan, Paul’s twin brother, said in a statement Thursday via ABC’s Jay O’Brien. “As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays. There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be free and for them to go home. The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen.”

Griner safely returned to the United States early Friday morning. The 32-year-old arrived at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, in Texas, and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for a routine evaluation, according to CNN.