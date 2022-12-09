LeBron James on Brittney Griner’s Return to U.S.: ‘It’s a Great Day’

The U.S. finalized a prisoner swap with Russia on Thursday morning, bringing WNBA star Brittney Griner home after her February arrest. During his The Shop simulcast of Thursday Night Football, LeBron James welcomed Griner home and thanked those that helped make it happen.

“I think it’s a great day for us as Americans,” James said. “Having BG back. In the sports world, just having her presence back. Her wife misses her, her family misses her, her club misses her here in Phoenix. To have her a part of the basketball brother and sisterhood once again, it’s a big day for us.

“Kudos to the president, kudos to Kamala Harris and everyone who had something to do with it. And like [Maverick Carter] said, there’s a lot of people that’s unlawfully detained now, and we hope we can get them all back.”

James was not the only NBA superstar to speak about Griner on Thursday night. As he accepted the 2022 Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year award, Warriors guard Stephen Curry discussed her return as well.

“We are glad she’s home, we’re glad she’s reunited with her family,” Curry said. “It’s a constant reminder for everybody continuing to use their platforms to speak on issues that are meaningful and can move the needle. Thank you to President Biden’s administration for being a part of that fight. But, it’s also a reminder that we all need to stay engaged in the fight to protect American citizens at home and abroad who are wrongfully detained, and we can continue to be engaged in that fight. BG, we love you. We thank you for your sacrifice and your continued perseverance and patience to get through this process, and hope you enjoy reuniting with your family. We are always with you, BG.”

On Thursday morning, the U.S. swapped international arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, in an exchange that took place in the United Arab Emirates. The deal received final approval from President Joe Biden last week, according to CBS News.

The swap did not include another American held in Russia, former Marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in 2018 and imprisoned on espionage charges.

Cherelle Griner, Brittney’s wife, spoke about others like Whelan who remain detained abroad in her comments made at the White House on Thursday.

“Today my family is whole, but as you all are aware, there’s so many other families who are not whole,” Cherelle Griner said. “BG’s not here to say this, but I will gladly speak on her behalf and say that BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul, whose family is in our hearts today as we celebrate BG being home, we do understand there are still people out here who are enduring what I endured the last nine months of missing, tremendously, their loved ones.”