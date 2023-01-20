Storm to Retire Sue Bird’s No. 10 Jersey

The Storm announced on Thursday that the franchise will retire Sue Bird’s No. 10 jersey on June 11 when the team faces the Mystics.

Bird retired at the age of 41 after 20 seasons in the WNBA last year. Her jersey will be the second one retired by the Storm, followed behind her former teammate Lauren Jackson’s No. 15.

Bird is known as one of the best WNBA players of all-time. She finished her career as the winningest player in WNBA history. She has four WNBA titles, earned a record 13 All-Star spots and was named to the All-WNBA first team five times and the second team three times. Additionally, Bird was listed on the WNBA’s 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th anniversary teams.

Bird retweeted a few posts regarding her jersey retirement, but she has yet to publicly speak about the honor.

The Storm legend began her career in 2002 after she was the first overall pick in the draft that year. She played her four collegiate years at UConn, helping them win two national titles. Additionally, Bird won the Nancy Lieberman Award, which is given to the nation’s top college point guard, three times.