SI

Cameras Caught Fever Teammate Doing Caitlin Clark Gameday Ritual Without Her

This was so wholesome to see.

Kristen Wong

Indiana Fever stars Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark have a gameday routine dating back to Clark's rookie WNBA season.
Indiana Fever stars Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark have a gameday routine dating back to Clark's rookie WNBA season. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Fever notched arguably their most resilient win of the WNBA season Sunday afternoon against the Sun in a game that started with some chippiness and ended with fireworks.

Indiana was yet again without superstar Caitlin Clark as well as guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson, and another of their guards, Sophie Cunningham, exited the game early after a scary looking knee injury. The team fought back against all odds to eliminate a 21-point deficit and clinch a 99-93 overtime win, marking their largest comeback victory in franchise history.

Though Kelsey Mitchell was the indisputable star of the show, Fever's Aliyah Boston had a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds), her fourth straight game with double-digit points.

Boston's scoring and production have naturally taken a hit with Clark's absence this year, but the three-time All-Star still acted like Clark was there—in spirit, anyway.

Before tip-off, Boston was seen doing her wholesome gameday routine with Clark on the bench, pretending that Clark was there. This was the first road game that Clark has missed during her injury absence dating back to July 15.

Check out the cute moment between Boston and an invisible Clark below:

Too sweet.

Boston, like the rest of the Fever and their fans, is no doubt counting down the days until Clark returns to the court, hopefully before the end of the regular season.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA