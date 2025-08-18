Cameras Caught Fever Teammate Doing Caitlin Clark Gameday Ritual Without Her
The Fever notched arguably their most resilient win of the WNBA season Sunday afternoon against the Sun in a game that started with some chippiness and ended with fireworks.
Indiana was yet again without superstar Caitlin Clark as well as guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson, and another of their guards, Sophie Cunningham, exited the game early after a scary looking knee injury. The team fought back against all odds to eliminate a 21-point deficit and clinch a 99-93 overtime win, marking their largest comeback victory in franchise history.
Though Kelsey Mitchell was the indisputable star of the show, Fever's Aliyah Boston had a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds), her fourth straight game with double-digit points.
Boston's scoring and production have naturally taken a hit with Clark's absence this year, but the three-time All-Star still acted like Clark was there—in spirit, anyway.
Before tip-off, Boston was seen doing her wholesome gameday routine with Clark on the bench, pretending that Clark was there. This was the first road game that Clark has missed during her injury absence dating back to July 15.
Check out the cute moment between Boston and an invisible Clark below:
Too sweet.
Boston, like the rest of the Fever and their fans, is no doubt counting down the days until Clark returns to the court, hopefully before the end of the regular season.