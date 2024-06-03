Angel Reese Asserts Caitlin Clark Isn't the Only Reason for Sold Out WNBA Games
Many heated WNBA discussions began after Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter committed a hard foul on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark during Saturday's game.
Even though this situation has been at the forefront of fan and media conversations, the players haven't said too much about what happened. Carter refused to answer questions about Clark after the game, and Sky rookie Angel Reese even skipped her media session, which earned her a $1,000 fine from the league.
Reese spoke out on Monday, though, in regards to conversations surrounding her being seen as a "villain" in contrast to Clark, the No. 1 WNBA draft pick. No matter how people talk about her, Reese admitted she's just happy that the WNBA is getting more recognition. But, she highlighted how there's more stars than just Clark in the league right now.
"People are talking about women's basketball, you never would think they'd be talking about women's basketball," Reese said. "People are pulling up to games. We got celebrities coming to games, sold out arenas. ... Just looking at that, I'll take that role. I'll take the bad guy role, and I'll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates. I know I'll go down in history. I'll look back in 20 years and be like, the reason why we're watching women's basketball is not just because of one person. It's because of me, too. I want y'all to realize that."
Carter broke her silence regarding Clark on Sunday on Threads, commenting "Beside three-point shooting what does she bring to the table man," under a post.
This controversial conversation all started when Carter issued the foul, which was later changed to a Flagrant 1. Fever coach Christie Sides was not happy with the foul, and she even posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, asking for something to be done about fouls like this. Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon even admitted Carter's foul was "not appropriate."