Caitlin Clark’s Bold Comments on Fever Offseason Plans Have Fans So Fired Up
Caitlin Clark is ready for her second WNBA season to start, even though she is months away from playing on a WNBA court again.
In the meantime, Clark sounds really excited about the Indiana Fever's 2025 season and their chances at a championship title. The Fever made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 this year, but lost in the first round.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year shared some details about the Fever's offseason plans when speaking to a reporter ahead of her appearance at the pro-am golf event at The Annika.
"Our goal of reaching the playoffs last year was accomplished, but now we want to be a championship contender," Clark said. "I think we’re putting in the pieces to be able to do that, hopefully add some free agents. You can just feel the excitement in the whole organization and the city and our fans. I can wait to get back out there. I wish we had a game tomorrow honestly."
This will surely get Fever fans fired up for the next season.
The Fever have already made some changes this offseason, starting with hiring coach Stephanie White to replace Christie Sides. During White's introductory press conference, she hit a similar point as Clark did by saying she was excited "to build from those starting points and build out" from the players already on the roster. It'll be interesting to see who the Fever pick up in the offseason.