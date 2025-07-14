Caitlin Clark Had Special Message for Her Boyfriend After Fever's Win Over Wings
Caitlin Clark got the best of Paige Bueckers in their first WNBA showdown on Sunday as the Indiana Fever took care of business at home by rolling over the Dallas Wings, 102-83. Clark finished the game with 14 points and 13 assists, including one that might have been her coolest pass of the season.
While Clark was intense during the game, shortly after the final whistle she took some time to share a special birthday message on social media for her boyfriend Connor McCaffery. The two have been dating for over two years after meeting during Clark's time at Iowa.
"Happy happy happy birthday con you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful. may this be the best year yet , i love you," Clark wrote on her Instagram post that included a number of photos of them together.
Clark has now played in the last three games for the Fever after missing five due to an injury. Indiana will face the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night and then the New York Liberty on Wednesday night before hitting the All-Star break.