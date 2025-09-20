Caitlin Clark Had Fired-Up Response to WNBA Fining Her for Criticizing Refs
Caitlin Clark is out for the 2025 WNBA playoffs due to injury, but she has still been fined for her recent comments about WNBA officials.
The Fever pulled off a dominant win over the Dream in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs thanks in part to the fiery crowd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both the Indiana bench and home fans were practically all on their feet as they secured a 77-60 win to even the series. The Fever would go on to defeat the Dream on the road in Game 3 to win the series and advance to the semifinals.
After that Game 2 victory, Clark, commented on social media, "Refs couldn't stop us" and "Elite bench mob." That first comment has resulted in Clark receiving a $200 fine from the WNBA.
"Got fined $200 for this lol," Clark announced on X with multiple laughing emojis. "BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham reposted Clark's tweet and joked, "that’s gonna really break the bank for her. starting a GoFundMe now!"
Clark has not been shy about expressing her displeasure toward calls from referees during games and officiating in general, and this time, she received a fine for her comments on social media.
Based on Clark's response, this fine clearly won't be discouraging her from bringing the energy as the Fever take on the Aces in the semifinals.