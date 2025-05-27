Caitlin Clark’s Injury Means Bad News for Fever’s Next Showdown With Angel Reese, Sky
Two of the Indiana Fever–Chicago Sky matchups during the 2025 WNBA season in Chicago were moved from Wintrust Center to the United Center to make room for expected large turnouts. This is a move Fever star Caitlin Clark advocated for.
However, Clark is now expected to miss the first of those games in Chicago because of the left quad strain she recently suffered, which will sideline her for at least two weeks.
Because of Clark's expected absence, ticket prices for the June 7 matchup have dropped substantially, according to TickPick. Originally, the get-in price was set at $86, but that amount has decreased to just $25 as of Tuesday.
Clark's injury is shocking and unfortunate news for fans, especially since the second-year player has never missed a WNBA game until now. Thousands of fans fully planned on witnessing the reigning Rookie of the Year in the biggest NBA arena, the United Center, in a couple of weeks, and now that opportunity has been taken away.
The turnout for the June 7 game will still likely be impressive. The Fever-Sky games are always highly anticipated, mostly because of the intensity between Clark and the Sky's Angel Reese. In their first matchup of the 2025 season, which the Fever won 93-58, Clark received a Flagrant 1 after a hard foul on Reese.
After the game, Reese allegedly was on the receiving end of racial hate speech from fans, which opened up a WNBA investigation. Clark said anyone acting like that is a, "troll," not a fan.
Fever-Sky games always have high television viewership, too, as their first matchup this season set a WNBA record with it peaking at 3.1 million. This is the most-watched WNBA game in ESPN history— including regular season and postseason.