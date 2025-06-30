Kelsey Plum Had Blunt Message for Fan Wearing Caitlin Clark Shirt at Sparks-Sky Game
The Los Angeles Sparks hosted the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday and there was a funny moment during pregame warmups when Sparks star Kelsey Plum saw a fan sitting courtside wearing a Caitlin Clark shirt.
Plum, who seemed to try to get the refs to call a technical foul on Clark during the Sparks' win over the Fever last week, ran over to the fan and with a sarcastic tone told her "You can't be wearing that in the gym. Do better." She then handed the fan a Sparks T-shirt and took a photo with her.
Plum and the Sparks then went on to lose to the Sky, 92-85, thanks to Angel Reese's big game. Clark, meanwhile, has missed the Fever's last two games due to a groin injury.
