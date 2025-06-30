SI

Kelsey Plum Had Blunt Message for Fan Wearing Caitlin Clark Shirt at Sparks-Sky Game

Andy Nesbitt

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson holds back guard Kelsey Plum after tempers flared in the second half against the Chicago Sky.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson holds back guard Kelsey Plum after tempers flared in the second half against the Chicago Sky. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Sparks hosted the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday and there was a funny moment during pregame warmups when Sparks star Kelsey Plum saw a fan sitting courtside wearing a Caitlin Clark shirt.

Plum, who seemed to try to get the refs to call a technical foul on Clark during the Sparks' win over the Fever last week, ran over to the fan and with a sarcastic tone told her "You can't be wearing that in the gym. Do better." She then handed the fan a Sparks T-shirt and took a photo with her.

Here's that moment:

Plum and the Sparks then went on to lose to the Sky, 92-85, thanks to Angel Reese's big game. Clark, meanwhile, has missed the Fever's last two games due to a groin injury.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA