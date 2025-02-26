Caitlin Clark Had The Perfect One-Word Reaction to Diana Taurasi's Retirement
Longtime Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi announced her retirement from professional basketball on Tuesday afternoon, closing the book on an all-time, 20-year career.
Universally considered to be the greatest player in league history, Taurasi is the proverbial north star for many current players in the WNBA—including Caitlin Clark. Following the news of her retirement, Clark relayed the perfect, one-word reaction:
"Legend," the Indiana Fever guard wrote on her Instagram story.
Here's a look:
Clark's message shows how far the two have come in what at one point looked to be a contentious relationship. Prior to Clark entering the WNBA, Taurasi told SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt that, "reality is coming," for her.
"There’s levels to this thing," she added in an ESPN interview last April. "And that’s just life. We all went through it. You see it on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side. You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to [be playing against] some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time."
Clark and Taurasi have since seemed to unite as forces in growing the of women's basketball—displayed not only by their mid-court embrace before last season's WNBA All-Star Game, but now with the above message from the reigning Rookie of the Year.
A cool moment between the league's now-past and future.