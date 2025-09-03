Caitlin Clark Had Sassy Gesture for Ex-Teammate DeWanna Bonner in Fever-Mercury
Fever star Caitlin Clark might be as competitive off the court as she is on it.
During Tuesday's game against the Mercury, Clark was seen getting into a verbal spat with former teammate DeWanna Bonner during a timeout in the third quarter. The two appeared to be arguing about a foul called on the court, with Clark claiming there were was no foul while Bonner insisted it was one.
As Bonner walked to her team's side of the court, Clark appeared to sassily wave her on, gesturing that she should go join her teammates on the Mercury bench.
Here's a closer look:
Bonner ended up getting the last laugh and put up 19 points to help the Mercury beat the Fever, 85-79.
Bonner infamously parted ways with the Fever after just nine games at the start of the season, citing a poor fit between her and the Indiana organization. Back when Bonner signed with the Fever, Clark had nothing but high praise for the veteran and even said she wanted to win the WNBA title for her—it looks like plenty has changed since then.