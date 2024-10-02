Caitlin Clark Had Surprising Answer About the Most Important Reason for Her Success
After a slow start to her rookie season, Caitlin Clark quickly became one of the best players in the WNBA and in the process led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Their postseason run didn't last long, however, as they got swept by the Connecticut Sun in two games.
While Clark is now watching the rest of the playoffs from home, she did share some secrets to her success during a segment on 60 Minutes this past Sunday.
Talking with Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim, Clark explained what she thinks has made her such a prolific player.
Her answer? Balance.
"People probably wouldn’t consider me very big to play in the WNBA—I’m not quite six foot, not the strongest," she said. "I think just having good balance is definitely the most important thing. I think a lot of really good shooters would tell you the same thing... I have pretty strong legs, I was a soccer player growing up. I loved soccer so I think that’s where I got my leg strength from."
Here's that conversation:
Clark proved this year she can be one of the best players in the WNBA. It will be fun to see how much higher she can raise her game as her career progresses.