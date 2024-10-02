SI

Caitlin Clark Had Surprising Answer About the Most Important Reason for Her Success

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark had one of the most impressive rookie seasons in WNBA history.
Caitlin Clark had one of the most impressive rookie seasons in WNBA history. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
In this story:

After a slow start to her rookie season, Caitlin Clark quickly became one of the best players in the WNBA and in the process led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Their postseason run didn't last long, however, as they got swept by the Connecticut Sun in two games.

While Clark is now watching the rest of the playoffs from home, she did share some secrets to her success during a segment on 60 Minutes this past Sunday.

Talking with Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim, Clark explained what she thinks has made her such a prolific player.

Her answer? Balance.

"People probably wouldn’t consider me very big to play in the WNBA—I’m not quite six foot, not the strongest," she said. "I think just having good balance is definitely the most important thing.  I think a lot of really good shooters would tell you the same thing... I have pretty strong legs, I was a soccer player growing up. I loved soccer so I think that’s where I got my leg strength from."

Here's that conversation:

Clark proved this year she can be one of the best players in the WNBA. It will be fun to see how much higher she can raise her game as her career progresses.

More From Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA