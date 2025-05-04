Caitlin Clark Has Sweet Response to Young Fans Clamoring for Her Autograph
As Caitlin Clark made her return to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena to play her first preseason game of the 2025 season, she had no shortage of fans screaming her name and hoping to get her autograph.
Both before and after the Indiana Fever's win over the Brazilian national team at Clark's alma mater, Clark took plenty of time to sign shirts, jerseys, towels, posters, and more for the young fans in attendance.
Though Clark's signature was in high demand, it's no trouble for the superstar point guard, who is grateful to be a role model to these fans.
"I was really excited to just get out there and play," Clark said after the game. "Just seeing the amount of people and young girls and boys that stand there and scream for me to sign their stuff. I don't take that for granted. That's so cool. I would be lying to you if I thought that was normal and everybody gets to do that. They don't. I'm glad I can be a role model for them. They have a great impact on me too. That's why you do it."
"At the end of the day, say I scored zero points, I'm sure they would still be screaming my name and wanting my autograph," Clark continued. "I think that really puts into perspective the impact. There's a lot more bigger things in life than basketball."
The fans adore Clark, and she put on a show for them in her first game of the year. She racked up 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the dominant win, and had the crowd roaring for most of the game, including when she hit a three-pointer from beyond her "22" logo.
It's still just the beginning for Clark. Not only does she have the entire 2025 season ahead of her, but most of her career too. She'll get to continue inspiring her fans over the years to come.