Caitlin Clark Gave a Sweet Shoutout to Her Boyfriend After He Landed Coaching Job
With the playoff-bound Indiana Fever set to wrap up their regular season this week, Caitlin Clark has been busy breaking defender’s ankles as well as all-time WNBA records.
It’s been nothing short of a historic year for the Fever rookie so far, one that only looks to get better after some exciting news about her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.
McCaffery was hired as the new assistant coach for Butler University’s men’s basketball team on Monday, the school announced in a statement. McCaffery, 26, joins Butler after a one-year stint as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers and will get to stay in Indianapolis close to Clark.
Shortly after the news broke, Clark shared a congratulatory message for McCaffery on her Instagram Stories. The Fever star reposted Butler’s official hiring announcement and wrote in the caption, “Yayy!! So happy for you.”
Like Clark, McCaffery played collegiately for the Iowa Hawkeyes, averaging 4.5 points and 3.2 assists per game across six seasons in the Big Ten. The two have been dating since April 2023.
Clark, who’s widely touted to win the Rookie of the Year award, has averaged 19.5 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game this season and recently set the WNBA rookie scoring record. Just as McCaffery could often be spotted cheering her on at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark may soon become a regular fixture at Butler’s basketball games returning the favor.