Caitlin Clark Teases Future Career Move After She’s Done Playing Basketball
Caitlin Clark's story in the WNBA is still being written with the Fever star currently in the second, injury-plagued chapter of her career.
Long after the ink dries and after she closes the record books for good, Clark can apparently still see herself on the court—but coaching instead of hooping. The second-year guard opened up about her grueling journey to the pros on a new episode of the Bird's Eye View podcast with Sue Bird and confirmed the speculative fan theories on what she might choose to do after she hangs up her basketball shoes.
"Honestly, I might go back at one point my life and coach college basketball," Clark said. "Just because, looking back—obviously at the time that was all I knew. And then you get into the pros and it's just like, 'Why didn't people guard me like this?'"
The most obvious choice for Clark is going back to coach at her alma mater of Iowa, where she first skyrocketed to fame and became the all-time leading scorer in men's and women's NCAA Division I history.
Clark, 23, still has her entire WNBA career ahead of her after breaking countless records in her rookie season and then admittedly going through a bit of shooting slump in the middle of her second year in Indiana. Injuries have derailed her 2024–25 campaign, as Clark has missed more than half of the regular season due to quad and groin injuries, including the last nine games.
Yet, there's little doubt Clark will leave behind an unrivaled legacy in women's basketball. Only time will tell whether she is as good a coach as she is a player.