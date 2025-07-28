Caitlin Clark’s Busy Off-Court Run Continues With Heartwarming Charity Event
Caitlin Clark’s 2025 season has been somewhat bumpy, with injuries keeping here off the court for several stretches of play.
But even without being on the floor with the Indiana Fever, Clark is always finding ways to make an impact. On Monday, Clark was present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at her foundation’s latest basketball court at McCombs Middle School in Des Moines, Iowa.
After the ceremony, Clark spent time giving out backpacks stuffed with school supplies to students, and made some lifetime memories in the process.
Clark hasn’t played for the Fever since mid-July as she deals with a nagging groin injury, but her absence from the court has not prevented her from being seen and heard on game days. She often serves as the team’s biggest fan or most assertive coach while sitting courtside, and does her best to make time for signatures even when she’s not suiting up for game action.