Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark’s Emotional Reaction to Play That Ended Fever’s Season
Game 2 of the Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun playoff series came down to the final minute of the fourth quarter, when Sun guard Marina Mabrey drilled a three to effectively ice the game and break the hearts of Fever fans everywhere.
Down 78-77 in the fourth, Indiana had possession with one minute left to go, but a costly turnover by Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell allowed the Sun to drive down the other way. Connecticut put the ball in the hands of Mabrey, the team’s veteran acquisition from the trade deadline, and Mabrey sank a clutch three to suddenly make it a two-possession game.
Caitlin Clark was in charge of guarding Mabrey on that shot, and the Fever rookie didn’t hold back her emotions after Mabrey’s three-pointer went in.
Cameras caught Clark throwing her hands up in the air in frustration as the Fever called a critical timeout. She also put both her hands on her head, likely winded from playing the entire game thus far.
Despite the Fever’s late-game surge, the Sun capitalized on Mitchell’s turnover and made their shots when it counted. Mabrey finished with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting and sank three three-pointers, two of which came in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.
Clark enjoyed a historically efficient night with 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting, but her rookie heroics weren’t enough to stop the Sun, who had five players put up double-figures in the 87-81 win on Wednesday.
Better luck next year to Clark and the Fever.