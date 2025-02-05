Cameron Brink Had Simple Advice for Caitlin Clark After NBA Three-Point Contest Snub
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made headlines when the NBA extended an invitation to her to participate in a special three-point contest with Steph Curry and other stars during All-Star Weekend. She then made headlines again for declining it.
Clark was praised by many in WNBA media who believed the Fever guard was doing the right thing for herself and the best thing for the W, as Clark reportedly wanted her first professional three-point contest to take place in her own league.
Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink also backed Clark for her bold decision and revealed the bit of friendly advice she gave her in the aftermath.
“She needs a break," Brink said on a recent episode of the Straight to Cam podcast. “I’m like texting her, ‘You need to take a vacation for three months’… She’s definitely always in the gym, always working her butt off. But I’m like, ‘You don’t need to have the stress of that again, because it’s just going to be a whole debacle.’”
“This does not benefit her. She doesn’t need more publicity,” added Brink.
Clark is coming off a physically grueling and mentally exhausting rookie season in the WNBA that saw her play all 40 games while breaking record after record. Given that Clark also turned down an invitation from the startup women’s basketball league, Unrivaled, to play during the WNBA offseason, it would seem as though she doesn’t want too much on her plate this year.
Those anxious to see Clark shoot three-pointers off a rack will just have to wait until this summer’s WNBA’s All-Star Weekend.