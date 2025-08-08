DeWanna Bonner Stared Down Fever Player Who Took Her Starting Spot After Making Three
DeWanna Bonner's short-lived stint on the Indiana Fever didn't exactly see the two sides part on good terms. Bonner remained mostly stoic in her first game back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse last week, but the two-time WNBA champion showed a little more fire in the Mercury's home matchup against the Fever Thursday night.
At one point in the game, Bonner sank a long three-pointer over Fever guard Lexie Hull. Immediately afterward, Bonner stared down Hull for a several seconds and appeared to taunt her.
Here's another angle of it:
Back when the two played together in Indiana at the start of the 2025 season, Hull took Bonner's starting spot in the lineup after just three games. Bonner would end up leaving the Fever after nine games, citing a bad fit between her and the Fever organization, and team up with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, on the Mercury.
"Honestly, this has been a journey to get back to just being happy playing basketball again," Bonner said postgame on Thursday.
The Mercury blew past the Fever, 95-60, this time around, with Bonner perhaps getting the last laugh against her former team. The Fever and Mercury will face each other one more time in the regular season on Sept. 2 in Phoenix.