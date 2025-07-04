Fever Coach Stephanie White Jokes Caitlin Clark Has Her Covered After Latest Tech
Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White wasn't too worried after she picked up a technical foul for blowing up at the officials late in a one-sided win Thursday night.
The Fever dominated the Las Vegas Aces 81-54 at home as Indiana picked up their third win in a row without superstar Caitlin Clark as she continues to recover from a groin injury. As Indiana led by 23 points with just six minutes to go, White loudly pleaded for a foul toward the nearest official, eventually getting T'd up. Clark loved it from the bench, popping up to flex and clap until she could high five her coach.
After the game, White was asked about the outburst and whether she felt slighted by the officiating throughout the night, leading up to the technical foul at an inconsequential point of the game.
"I don't know about frustrations boiling over as more to just making a point," White said to reporters postgame via Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness.
"Caitlin said she's got me though, so," she continued with a laugh. "She just got a bonus."
The bonus she's referring to is the nice payday (so nice that it was the source of a slight complaint to the league from Clark) each member of the Fever got for winning the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Tuesday with a win in the final over the Minnesota Lynx. For winning the Commissioner's Cup, the Fever were awarded a prize pool of $500,000 and another $120,000 in cryptocurrency through a partnership with presenting sponsor Coinbase. Each player on Indiana's roster received up to $30,000 plus another $5,000 in cryptocurrency.
WNBA players receive fines for technical fouls based on a scale. Players are fined $200 for each tech, up to three. After that, the fine goes up based on the number accrued throughout a season.
It's unclear whether coaches follow the same fine scale when they get T'd up, but either way, Clark's got White. It isn't the first time Clark offered to pay a fine that wasn't hers, saying she'd cover for her co-star Aliyah Boston after she received a technical during the incident between Clark and Angel Reese earlier this season.