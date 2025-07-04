Caitlin Clark Loved Fever Coach Stephanie White Picking Up a Technical Foul
Caitlin Clark hasn't played in the past four games, but she's served as the Indiana Fever's biggest supporter from the bench.
The second-year superstar hasn't played since June 24 due to a groin injury, missing the team's game against the Las Vegas Aces Thursday night following the Fever's WNBA Commissioner's Cup win on Tuesday.
Late in the fourth quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Thursday, Fever coach Stephanie White picked up a technical foul for arguing a call from the sideline. The referees gave White some runway but she persisted—loudly asking for a foul in the direction of the nearest official. After she got T'd up, the Prime Video broadcast hilariously panned to Clark who was loving it from the bench.
The best part? Indiana was up by 23 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game when White basically asked to get called for a technical. She could have mailed it in and coasted the rest of the game, but why not flash that competitiveness?
White's move brought Clark to stand up and flex from the bench and consistently clap until she could greet her coach with a high five. Once she sat back on the bench, the broadcast appeared to catch her shout a fired-up expletive, too.
The Fever beat the Aces 81-54, winning their third straight game—all without Clark. The Commissioner's Cup final win over the Minnesota Lynx Tuesday doesn't count toward the regular-season standings, but they did get a nice payday with the victory. Thursday's win moved the Fever past .500 on the season, now 9-8.