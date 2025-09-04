Fever Lose Fourth Player to Season-Ending Injury As They Await Caitlin Clark's Return
The hits keep on coming for the Fever, as they patiently await the return of superstar guard Caitlin Clark from a series of injuries that have limited her to just 13 games this season. The latest: a left knee injury for reserve forward Chloe Bibby that will cost her the balance of the 2025 season.
Bibby, a July signee averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game for Indiana, is the fourth player that the Fever have lost to a season-ending injury. The franchise lost Aari McDonald (broken bone in foot) and Sydney Colson (torn ACL) in mid-August and Sophie Cunningham (torn MCL) less than two weeks later.
In a corresponding move, the Fever announced that they have signed Bree Hall to a hardship contract for the remainder of the season. Hall, a former South Carolina standout, was drafted by Indiana earlier this year and spent the preseason with the team. She played a pair of games with the Valkyries in a brief August stint.
At 21–20, the Fever have kept their heads above water amid the slew of injuries and currently occupy the eighth and final playoff spot, 1.5 games ahead of the Sparks. Only nine teams remain alive for the postseason, with the Mystics, Sky, Sun and Wings already eliminated.
Indiana has three more regular season games to finish out the schedule, beginning with a home date against Chicago on Friday.