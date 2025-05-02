SI

Full WNBA Preseason Schedule, Games to Watch

The WNBA's preseason slate tips off Friday.

Blake Silverman

Indiana Fever guard Clark speaks during Indiana Fever’s media day Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Clark speaks during Indiana Fever’s media day Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The new WNBA season is almost here, with team training camps already underway and preseason action to follow in short order. Throughout preseason play, some WNBA stars will make a return to their alma mater for an opportunity to play on their college floors while wearing a professional uniform.

After a wild offseason, the league's preseason schedule gives fans the first opportunity to see Jewell Loyd with the Las Vegas Aces, Alyssa Thomas with the Phoenix Mercury and Kelsey Plum with the Los Angeles Sparks. Oh—and Paige Bueckers with the Dallas Wings.

Plus, a fully new franchise—the Golden State Valkyries—will play their first-ever game during the preseason. And the highly anticipated debuts of rookies like Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen and Hailey Van Lith.

Before the regular season tips off on Friday, May 16, here's how you can catch all the initial action, with plenty of storylines to watch.

Full WNBA Preseason Schedule

The first WNBA preseason games tip off on Friday, May 2, on a couple of college campuses. Angel Reese, and new Sky guard Hailey Van Lith, make their return to LSU. A'ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces star and three-time WNBA MVP, played a preseason game at her alma mater of South Carolina last year, now it's her teammate's turn. Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young will play at their alma mater, Notre Dame, along with Dallas Wings' star guard Arike Ogunbowale.

Caitlin Clark makes her return to Iowa for a game against the Brazilian national team, which tips on Sunday, May 4. To round out the preseason slate, New York Liberty star guard and 2024 WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu returns to the University of Oregon for a matchup with the Toyota Antelopes of the women's Japan Basketball League.

Here's the WNBA's full preseason schedule, game locations and where you can watch each game:

Date

Matchup

Arena/Site

Where to Watch

May 2

Dallas Wings @ Las Vegas Aces

Purcell Pavilion at Notre Dame

ION/WNBA League Pass

May 2

Brazil National Team @ Chicago Sky

Pete Maravich Assembly Center at LSU

ION/WNBA League Pass

May 3

Washington Mystics @ Indiana Fever

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NBA TV

May 4

Brazil National Team @ Indiana Fever

Carver-Hawkeye Arena at University of Iowa

ESPN

May 4

Connecticut Sun @ Seattle Storm

Climate Pledge Arena

WNBA League Pass

May 6

Minnesota Lynx @ Chicago Sky

Wintrust Arena

WNBA League Pass

May 6

Los Angeles Sparks @ Golden State Valkyries

Chase Center

WNBA League Pass

May 6

Phoenix Mercury @ Las Vegas Aces

Michelob Ultra Arena

WNBA League Pass

May 7

Atlanta Dream @ Washington Mystics

CareFirst Arena

WNBA League Pass

May 9

Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty

Barclays Center

WNBA League Pass

May 10

Indiana Fever @ Atlanta Dream

Gateway Center Arena @ College Park

WNBA League Pass

May 10

Chicago Sky @ Minnesota Lynx

Target Center

WNBA League Pass

May 10

Toyota Antelopes (JBL) @ Dallas Wings

College Park Center

WNBA League Pass

May 11

Golden State Valkyries @ Phoenix Mercury

PHX Arena

WNBA League Pass

May 12

Toyota Antelopes (JBL) @ New York Liberty

Matthew Knight Arena at University of Oregon

WNBA League Pass

WNBA Preseason Matchups to Watch

While the preseason matchups that see WNBA stars return to their college campuses take the spotlight, there are plenty of storylines to watch before the regular season tips. Here are a few preseason games that stand out:

Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces at Notre Dame (May 2)

Paige Bueckers is drafted
Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Wings-Aces on the first night of the WNBA preseason marks a return to Notre Dame for Jewell Loyd, Jackie Young and Arike Ogunbowale, it's also Paige Bueckers' first game in a Wings uniform. Loyd makes her Aces debut as well, marking Las Vegas' first game since they acquired her in the huge offseason trade which sent longtime Aces star Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks. Both the Aces and Wings made big changes this season and the game at Notre Dame gives fans a first look.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries (May 6)

Shyanne Sellers at the WNBA draft
Sellers poses with WNBA commissioner Engelbert after being selected with the number seventeen pick to the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA Draft. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's newest franchise, will play their first-ever game Tuesday, May 6, at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Valkyries built their roster through an expansion draft over the offseason. They signed Tiffany Hayes in free agency, as well as Monique Billings who they selected in the expansion draft. Golden State also nabbed Aces fan favorite Kate Martin, plus added some promising players through the draft, highlighted by No. 5 pick Justé Jocyté, an exciting guard from Lithuania.

Brazil National Team vs. Indiana Fever at Iowa (May 4)

Caitlin Clark smiles
Indiana Fever guard Clark (22) smiles at a game during the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark makes her triumphant return to the court at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, May 4—this time wearing a different uniform. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year is poised for a big year two with a retooled roster and a new coach. Stephanie White took the helm for the Indiana Fever after they parted ways with previous coach Christie Sides. The Fever added DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard in free agency and traded for Sophie Cunningham while sending out NaLyssa Smith. The new-look Fever could make another leap next season behind Clark, Aliyah Boston and their improved supporting cast.

