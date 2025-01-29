Kelsey Mitchell Sends Excited Message to Fans After Re-Signing With Fever
Star WNBA guard Kelsey Mitchell will be returning to the Indiana Fever now that the two parties have agreed to a new deal, and it looks like Mitchell is just as excited as the many Fever staffers who welcomed her back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.
"What's up, everybody? Kelsey Mitchell here, and I'm a Fever girl again," the OSU export says in a video posted to the Fever's X (formerly Twitter) account. "So, to my fans, to the basketball world, I'm excited to be here. I'm excited to be back. Indy's been good to me and hopefully I can pour in and give the same. So, here's to being a Fever girl."
This will be the 29-year-old's eighth season in Indiana, where she was initially selected at No. 2 out of the 2018 draft. Superstar teammate Caitlin Clark appeared equally as excited by the development and reacted with a short-but-sweet Instagram story praising what she clearly believed was the inevitability of a new deal.
With Mitchell locked down, the Fever has retained the core of its roster—comprised of Mitchell, Clark, and Aliyah Boston—ahead of the 2025 season.