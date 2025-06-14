LeBron James Had Eight-Word Message for Caitlin Clark After Return Game vs. Liberty
The Indiana Fever handed the New York Liberty their first loss of the WNBA season in Caitlin Clark's first game back from her quad injury on Saturday afternoon.
After a roughly two-week hiatus, Clark made her minutes count from the start, putting together a career-best first half before going on to tie her WNBA record for most three-pointers made in a game (seven). Though the second-year guard came tantalizingly short of a triple-double (32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds), many fans took notice of her huge return game, including none other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
James, who has never been shy about showing his love and support to Clark over the years, posted a simple message on social media following the Fever's 102-88 win:
"The CC EFFECT!!" James wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "WELCOME BACK! You were missed!"
Nothing but respect from the NBA's King to the WNBA's Queen.
Clark, who was averaging 19.0 points and a league-high 9.3 assists prior to her injury, quickly reminded her opponents how difficult it was to guard her both on and off the ball. Even Liberty vet Breanna Stewart couldn't help but admire the Fever superstar's efficient shooting performance.
Clark and the Fever (5-5) ultimately walked away with their biggest victory of the young season against the defending champs and will look to get back to consistent winning ways after going 2-3 in Clark's absence.