LeBron James Had the Highest Praise for Diana Taurasi After Retirement
Diana Taurasi and LeBron James's careers have run parallel to one another for decades. Now, though, their paths finally diverge, as Taurasi announced her retirement on Tuesday night.
In the announcement released via an interview with TIME, James offered the highest of praise for Taurasi, whom he's known since they both suited up for Team USA at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.
"Just seeing her transcend the game, watching little girls want to play like her, her style, her flair, her bravado, you know, her swagger, it's been an unbelievable treat,” James said to TIME's Sean Gregory. “She's one of the all-time greatest, and she will leave her mark on the game of basketball the moment she ties those shoes up and throws them over the pole line. It’s been an honor. All love.”
That wasn't all James had to say, who clearly has accumulated much admiration for Taurasi over the course of their 20-year relationship.
"She’s just super-duper, down-to-earth, supercool, super witty, talks her s--- too,” said James. "It's always fun being around her. She keeps you on your toes. She's just a super competitor. No matter men or women, she's one of the fiercest competitors that I've ever spent time with. She's a champion. She's a warrior."
Hard to find much higher praise than that, and it's coming from arguably the GOAT of NBA basketball.
Taurasi has earned her flowers.