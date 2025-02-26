SI

LeBron James Had the Highest Praise for Diana Taurasi After Retirement

"She's a champion. She's a warrior," James said of the longtime WNBA superstar.

Liam McKeone

James and Taurasi's friendship stretches back to their first Olympic games in 2004
James and Taurasi's friendship stretches back to their first Olympic games in 2004 / Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Diana Taurasi and LeBron James's careers have run parallel to one another for decades. Now, though, their paths finally diverge, as Taurasi announced her retirement on Tuesday night.

In the announcement released via an interview with TIME, James offered the highest of praise for Taurasi, whom he's known since they both suited up for Team USA at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

"Just seeing her transcend the game, watching little girls want to play like her, her style, her flair, her bravado, you know, her swagger, it's been an unbelievable treat,” James said to TIME's Sean Gregory. “She's one of the all-time greatest, and she will leave her mark on the game of basketball the moment she ties those shoes up and throws them over the pole line. It’s been an honor. All love.”

That wasn't all James had to say, who clearly has accumulated much admiration for Taurasi over the course of their 20-year relationship.

"She’s just super-duper, down-to-earth, supercool, super witty, talks her s--- too,” said James. "It's always fun being around her. She keeps you on your toes. She's just a super competitor. No matter men or women, she's one of the fiercest competitors that I've ever spent time with. She's a champion. She's a warrior."

Hard to find much higher praise than that, and it's coming from arguably the GOAT of NBA basketball.

Taurasi has earned her flowers.

More on WNBA Great Diana Taurasi's Retirement

manual

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/WNBA