Angel Reese Made Honest Admission About Caitlin Clark Foul That Got Her Heated

Reese brushed off the hard foul from Clark and didn't seem to want to talk too much about it postgame.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese brushed off questions about the hard foul from Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
The Chicago Sky dropped their season opener to the Indiana Fever 93-58 on Saturday, but the story after the game surrounded a hard foul of Fever star Caitlin Clark on Sky forward Angel Reese.

The foul prompted a brief scuffle before the officials reviewed the play for a flagrant. Clark was assessed the flagrant (which clearly angered the Fever guard), while Reese and Clark's Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston, received offsetting technicals.

Reese was asked about the dust-up after the game, and deferred to the call by the officials on the floor. It was clear she didn't want to talk too much about it.

"Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on," Reese deadpanned. Clark said something similar in a midgame interview.

Reese and Clark have been competing for the spotlight since college, and despite both players insisting there's no ill-will between them, Saturday's scuffle will cast doubt.

What a start to the season.

