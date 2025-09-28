Lynx Provide Unfortunate Update on Napheesa Collier for Game 4 vs. Mercury
The Lynx will be without their head coach and star player while facing elimination on Sunday.
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has officially been ruled out of their Game 4 matchup against the Mercury in the WNBA Semifinals, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Collier suffered an ankle injury in Minnesota's loss to Phoenix on Friday, enduring the injury in the final minute of the game after colliding with Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, who stole the ball from Collier.
That sequence infuriated Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who believed Collier was fouled. She stormed onto the court after Thomas's basket and began arguing to the referee, resulting in her ejection. After the game, Reeve didn't hold back, and called the officiating "f— malpractice." The WNBA has since suspended her for Game 4 of the series.
Trailing the Mercury 2-1 in the best-of-five series, the Lynx will now be without their best player and four-time championship-winning coach as they try to avoid elimination. The Mercury need just one more win to clinch their spot in the WNBA Finals, and along with the absences of Reeve and Collier, will have home-field advantage in Game 4.
The Lynx were the favorites to win the WNBA Finals before the postseason, but the odds are stacked against them heading into Game 4.