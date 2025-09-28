SI

Lynx Provide Unfortunate Update on Napheesa Collier for Game 4 vs. Mercury

The Lynx are facing elimination as they trail the Mercury 2-1 in the WNBA semifinals.

Eva Geitheim

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier injured her ankle after making contact with Mercury star Alyssa Thomas on Friday.
Lynx forward Napheesa Collier injured her ankle after making contact with Mercury star Alyssa Thomas on Friday. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Lynx will be without their head coach and star player while facing elimination on Sunday.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has officially been ruled out of their Game 4 matchup against the Mercury in the WNBA Semifinals, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Collier suffered an ankle injury in Minnesota's loss to Phoenix on Friday, enduring the injury in the final minute of the game after colliding with Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, who stole the ball from Collier.

That sequence infuriated Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who believed Collier was fouled. She stormed onto the court after Thomas's basket and began arguing to the referee, resulting in her ejection. After the game, Reeve didn't hold back, and called the officiating "f— malpractice." The WNBA has since suspended her for Game 4 of the series.

Trailing the Mercury 2-1 in the best-of-five series, the Lynx will now be without their best player and four-time championship-winning coach as they try to avoid elimination. The Mercury need just one more win to clinch their spot in the WNBA Finals, and along with the absences of Reeve and Collier, will have home-field advantage in Game 4.

The Lynx were the favorites to win the WNBA Finals before the postseason, but the odds are stacked against them heading into Game 4.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/WNBA