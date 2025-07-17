Paige Bueckers Shows Her True Colors As Diana Taurasi's Mini-Me at ESPYs
Diana Taurasi was honored as one of the two recipients, alongside soccer legend Alex Morgan, for the ESPYs "Icon Award" on Wednesday night.
Taurasi announced her retirement from the WNBA back in February after 20 seasons in the league. She'll go down as one of the best players in league history without a doubt. And, she's made a big impact on the next generation of basketball players, including this year's No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers.
Taurasi and Bueckers have developed a fondness for each other, and the WNBA rookie was included in the tribute video to Taurasi when she accepted the ESPY on Wednesday night. Bueckers added a funny quip about one of the big traits she's taken from watching Taurasi over her career.
"Dee is unapologetically herself," Bueckers said in a pre-recorded video. "Dee, because of you, I can be an a--h--- and be proud of it."
For Taurasi, this is a compliment.
Bueckers has stood out to Taurasi, too, that's for sure. Taurasi previously said in an interview that Bueckers is "going to end up being the best player in the league" in her opinion. For someone who is often considered the G.O.A.T. of the WNBA, this is quite high praise given to the rookie.
If only the two of them got to play together on the WNBA court.