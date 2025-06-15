Sabrina Ionescu Had Classy Answer on Caitlin Clark After Liberty’s Loss to Fever
It can't be easy losing your first game of the WNBA season and then going into your postgame presser to answer questions about the star player who wreaked havoc against your team. But that's exactly what New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu did after Saturday's loss to the Indiana Fever, and she handled the moment with the utmost grace.
Ionescu finished with a team-high 34 points in the 102-88 loss, yet she and the rest of her Liberty teammates could only watch as Clark and the Fever ran away with the lead in the second half of the game. Clark, who flirted with a triple-double and tied her career high with seven three-pointers, proved unstoppable in her first game back from injury and made the Fever look like serious championship contenders.
The Liberty, who are coming off their first franchise title, were previously undefeated (9-0) before meeting their match in Clark and the Fever.
Following the loss, Ionescu was asked a question about whether Clark's hot hand and dominant runs for the Fever were "defeating."
"I don't think it's defeating," Ionescu said. "I think obviously we know what a great shooter she is, and I think we just gave her too many easy ones. Obviously she has great range, and her ability to get her shot off is really impressive, especially with missing some games. And so on a personal level I'm really happy to see her back out on the court healthy, feeling good... just for her, I'm happy she's back."
Too classy.
Clark, for her part, wasted no time getting on the stat sheet and seemingly couldn't miss from downtown, looking locked in and re-energized following a weeks-long hiatus due a nagging quad strain. The second-year guard seemed especially motivated given that the last time the two teams met, the game ended in a Liberty win that was doused with a bit of controversy.
The Liberty and Fever are slated to play each other twice more this season on the Liberty's home court: July 16 and July 22 at Barclays Center. If recent history is any indication, those matchups—which could very likely serve as a potential playoff preview—won't disappoint.