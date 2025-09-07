Sky Veteran Claps Back at Angel Reese Over Scathing Comments About Team
An already pitiful Sky season has taken a turn for the worse for star Angel Reese.
Days after Reese made critical comments about her teammates and the Sky organization in a Chicago Tribune article, the 23-year-old has been dealing with the consequences of her actions. Reese will be suspended half a game by the Sky in Sunday's matchup against the Aces for her comments, and she'll also reportedly get a stern talking-to by her teammates in a Sky team meeting.
One of her teammates, veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, has since delivered a more public clap-back at Reese after Reese singled her out in the article. Vandersloot, who reunited with the Sky this past offseason, suffered a torn ACL in her right knee in June and was ruled out for the rest of the 2025 campaign.
“We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she’s at. I know she’ll be a great asset for us, but we can’t rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before," Reese said of Vandersloot.
Here was Vandersloot's sassy response:
"Oh absolutely," Vandersloot said, when asked if Sky fans can expect to see her on the court next year. "Contrary to what people say or think, my age is absolutely not a factor. I am coming back. I'm going to come back better than ever because that's what I've done—I've put myself in the position to come back and compete even at this age."
It looks like it will probably take some time before Reese can put this regrettable drama behind her.