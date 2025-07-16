Sophie Cunningham Had Perfect Retort After Receiving Cheap Shot From Sun Player
The Indiana Fever notched their 12th win of the season against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night, a hard-earned victory that felt like a heartbreaking loss after star Caitlin Clark appeared to injure her groin at the end of the game.
The Fever-Sun matchup was as physical as it was a month ago, when Clark was roughed up in an on-court scuffle with Sun's Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey. Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham memorably came to Clark's defense with a retaliation foul, and it seems like the Sun may have delivered a little bit of payback Tuesday night.
During one of Fever's offensive plays, Cunningham was elbowed in the head by a Sun player in what appeared to be a cheap blindside shot. No call was given, and Cunningham quickly got up from the court and walked off the hit.
After the Fever's 85-77 win, Cunningham reposted a video of her getting hit and shared a message to her haters on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"they said I flopped. el oh el," Cunningham wrote.
Cunningham has never been one to hold back her unfiltered thoughts, and she isn't about to start doing so now.
The Fever improved to 12-10 on the year but may have to manage without Clark for another lengthy stretch, with the second-year guard already missing 10 games due to injury this season. Fever coach Stephanie White didn't provide any more details regarding Clark's status on Tuesday night.