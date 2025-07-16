SI

Sophie Cunningham Had Perfect Retort After Receiving Cheap Shot From Sun Player

The Fever guard was quick to clap back at her haters.

Kristen Wong

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham celebrates during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham celebrates during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Fever notched their 12th win of the season against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night, a hard-earned victory that felt like a heartbreaking loss after star Caitlin Clark appeared to injure her groin at the end of the game.

The Fever-Sun matchup was as physical as it was a month ago, when Clark was roughed up in an on-court scuffle with Sun's Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey. Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham memorably came to Clark's defense with a retaliation foul, and it seems like the Sun may have delivered a little bit of payback Tuesday night.

During one of Fever's offensive plays, Cunningham was elbowed in the head by a Sun player in what appeared to be a cheap blindside shot. No call was given, and Cunningham quickly got up from the court and walked off the hit.

After the Fever's 85-77 win, Cunningham reposted a video of her getting hit and shared a message to her haters on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"they said I flopped. el oh el," Cunningham wrote.

Cunningham has never been one to hold back her unfiltered thoughts, and she isn't about to start doing so now.

The Fever improved to 12-10 on the year but may have to manage without Clark for another lengthy stretch, with the second-year guard already missing 10 games due to injury this season. Fever coach Stephanie White didn't provide any more details regarding Clark's status on Tuesday night.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA