Sophie Cunningham Slams WNBA Leadership In Wake of Napheesa Collier's Comments
Earlier this week Lynx star Napheesa Collier made a powerful move when, during her exit interview, she read a prepared statement calling out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and the league's leadership for several issues across the WNBA from officiating, the product on the court, to pay for the league's young stars.
Since Collier's statements, a number of players have expressed support and agreement with her points. On Thursday, both Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham backed Collier as well.
“I just think they’re failing us as a league, definitely failing us as players,” Cunningham told reporters during her own exit interview. “Everything that Napheesa said, we all feel that way, and we’re all going to back her, and I think that’s pretty strong coming from her. I think a lot of us have been saying that, but when it comes from someone of that caliber of a player that we’re being serious.”
Cunningham has been especially vocal about frustrations with officiating throughout the season, and has received multiple fines for criticizing referees this year.
"I'm just tired of our league," Cunningham stated. "They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable. I think there are a lot of people in position of power in the WNBA who, they might be really great business people, but they don't know s— about basketball."
Cunningham explained during her presser that the league needs to change the rules criteria to improve officiating, but since many WNBA leaders have not played basketball or in the league, they don't know the game well enough. Collier said during part of her statement that Engelbert once told her "only losers complain about the refs." Not only are WNBA leaders lacking knowledge according to Cunningham, but they have been dismissive of these issues, which is adding to the frustrations.
With the deadline for CBA negotiations coming at the end of this month, the players and WNBA leadership couldn't feel further apart. As a potential lockout looms, Cunningham poignantly said, "I promise you we aren't going to play until they give us what we deserve."