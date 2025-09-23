Sophie Cunningham Had Sweetest Line About Playing With Caitlin Clark: 'She's Just a Big Kid'
Fever guard Sophie Cunningham had the sweetest take on what it's like sharing the court and locker room with WNBA wunderkind Caitlin Clark.
"She's just a big kid," Cunningham said during an episode of The Young Man and The Three released Tuesday, after host Tommy Alter asked what she learned about Caitlin in their first season together. "She is so phenomenal and so elite at her craft, a generational talent. I don't think I have to hype her up any more. In fact, I think we need to get her head a little down and that's what I've done. No, we've had a fun relationship so far," she joked.
"But really, she loves hard. At the end of the day, she's like one of my little cousins. She's the [same] age as them, she acts like them. I'm just like, dude, you're a dweeb. Like, you are the biggest dork I have probably ever met and just somehow you know how to shoot from far out and you're really great at passing."
Watch that below, starting at 31:10:
Cunningham continued to note that, while Clark didn't have her best shooting year when she was on the hardwood, it was still, "so fun to watch her play because she was four steps ahead of everyone else. ... There's just some things that you can't teach and she just has a lot of those things."
Clark and Cunningham clearly have a great relationship, as evidenced by their typical trolling of one another both on and off the court. But tender, sincere moments often shine through, too; and this is definitely one of those, playful "dweeb" comments included.